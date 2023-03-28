Canada Border Services Agency reinstates regular hours at 10 Sask. ports of entry

As of Friday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reinstating their regular hours of service at 39 land ports of entry and three air ports of entry (POE), including 10 Saskatchewan POEs.

The pre-pandemic operational hours of service will come into effect at nine land POEs and one airport in Saskatchewan, according to a news release from the federal government on Monday.

The land POEs in Saskatchewan to go back to regular hours are Carievale, Climax, Coronach, Estevan Highway, Monchy, Northgate, Oungre, Regway, and West Poplar River.

The airport POE in the province to go back to regular hours is the Scobey Border Station Airport in Coronach.

"The expansion of hours at ports of entry all along the Canada-US border will make it easier for local residents to do everything from getting goods to market to seeing friends and family,” said the federal minister of public safety, Marco Mendicino in the release.