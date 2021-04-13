Canada closely watching U.S. pause of J&J COVID-19 vaccine over rare blood clots

Health Canada says it’s closely watching the situation south of the border, where federal health and safety officials have paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over concerns of a small number of rare blood clotting events.

While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been approved for use in Canada since March 5, the single-shot vaccine has yet to be added into the national vaccine rollout campaign as doses haven't arrived in this country.

In a series of tweets, Health Canada said Tuesday morning that it is “following this issue closely and is working with the manufacturer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other international regulators.”

The agency has also asked Janssen—the pharmaceutical company that manufactures the Johnson & Johnson vaccine—to provide information on any cases of these “rare blood clotting events.”

So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have reported six cases in women between the ages of 18 and 48, out of more than 6.8 million doses administered.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said they are aware of the “extremely rare disorder involving people with blood clots in combination with low platelets in a small number of individuals” and that safety is their top priority.

As a result, the company has “proactively” delayed its rollout of tens of millions of doses of the vaccine in Europe but did not indicate whether Canada would see the same kind of hold up.

CANADA EXPECTING 10M J&J DOSES

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Tuesday morning that Canada is still expecting the first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines by the end of April, but any decisions around safety and administration will factor in all available evidence.

“Obviously we're following closely the developments in the United States and we can assure everyone that Health Canada will every step of the way, put the health of Canadians first and foremost in any decisions we make around distributing vaccines,” Trudeau said, adding that it’s instances like this that show why it was key Canada order COVID-19 vaccine doses from a range of pharmaceutical companies.

The Johnson & Johnson viral vector vaccine was the fourth unique shot authorized for use in this country. The federal government has secured access to up to 38 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with a deal in place for at least 10 million doses and the option to purchase 28 million more.

When Health Canada authorized the vaccine, it shared data indicating that in clinical trials involving approximately 43,000 participants, the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was shown to be 66 per cent effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, two weeks after vaccination.

The majority of adverse reactions reported during the clinical trials were mild to moderate in severity, and resolved within a few days.

Health Canada has also approved a clinical trial for the vaccine in children ages 12 to 17.

According to a report from Reuters, the World Health Organization said Tuesday that it is awaiting ongoing reviews of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from American and European regulators and is monitoring the global database tracking international adverse events.