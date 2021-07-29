Canada comes fourth in women's 4x200m freestyle relay
Canada has finished fourth in the women's 4 x 200-metre freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics.
The team of Summer McIntosh, Rebecca Smith, Kayla Sanchez and Penny Oleksiak set a Canadian record with a time of seven minutes 43.77 seconds.
That wasn't quite enough to make the podium, as the Chinese team set a world record to win gold at 7:40.33, with the U.S. close behind to take silver and Australia taking bronze.
Canada has earned four medals in the pool at the Tokyo Olympics, all of them on the women's side.
Oleksiak is already Canada's most decorated summer Olympian of all time with six career medals, and needs just one more to become the country's all-time medal leader.
She'll have another shot on Friday in the 100-metre freestyle, where she is the defending gold medallist.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.
-
COVID-19 cases in Ontario jump past 200 for first time in three weeksOntario health officials are reporting a jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday with more than 200 new infections recorded.
-
-
Well-known Toronto restaurateur slams city's effort to support local eateriesOne of Toronto’s most prominent restaurant owners is calling a recently announced initiative by the city to get people back into eateries half-baked.
-
Halifax police searching for badge stolen from off-duty officerHalifax Regional Police are asking the public for help in locating a badge stolen from an off-duty officer sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
-
TC Energy Q2 earnings slip to $982M but comparable profits up 21 per centTC Energy Corp. is reporting lower net profits in its latest quarter as it continued to feel some effects from a large impairment charge that will be shared with the Alberta government on its cancelled Keystone XL export oil pipeline.
-
B.C. government won't appeal court ruling on industrial developments on First Nation's territoryB.C. has decided not to appeal a provincial Supreme Court ruling that found the government breached the Treaty 8 agreement signed with the Blueberry River First Nations more than 120 years ago.
-
Police release pictures of Toronto man identified as suspect in multiple sexual assault incidentsThe Toronto Police Service (TPS) has named a suspect in an investigation into two instances of sexual assault that took place over the course of the summer.
-
Recently retired longtime firefighter dies of cancerRecently retired local firefighter of 44 years Grant McCulloch has died after a short battle with esophageal cancer.
-
Drugs, firearms, and ammunition seized; 18-year-old chargedAn 18-year-old London man is facing gun and drug charges.