Canada Day celebrations at the Roberta Bondar Tent Pavilion

People in the Sault once again gathered at the Roberta Bondar Tent Pavilion on the waterfront for some Canada Day fun.

Entertainment included Wild Stallyns, Tim Holland, Tianna Legacy and more, with fireworks capping off the night.

Families lined up for food, children’s games and face painting.

Those in attendance had various reasons to mark the occasion and were happy to celebrate in person again.

One of the attendees told CTV’s Mike McDonald, “Oh, I love Canada, man. Born and raised here. We put on the best celebrations here in the Sault.”