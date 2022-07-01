Canada Day events around London

There are a number of events happening around the region for Canada Day — including fireworks in many communities.

The City of London reminds residents taht backyard fireworks are only permitted on Friday and Saturday from dusk to 11 p.m.

For information on how to report a complaint over the Canada Day long weekend, please visit our fireworks page.

Fanshawe Pioneer Village

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Belmont Lunch/Cake/Face Painting/Fireworks

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Don Yeck Park

Port Burwell Parade and BBQ

11:30 a.m.

Legion/Library Gazebo

London Heritage Council Market

12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Dundas Place and Talbot Street

Woodstock Celebrates Canada Day

2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Southside Park

St. Thomas Music/Food/Beer Garden/Fireworks

4 p.m.

Pinafore Park

Aylmer Fireworks

8 p.m.

East Elgin Community Complex

City of London Fireworks

10 p.m.

Harris Park