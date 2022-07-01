Canada Day events around London
There are a number of events happening around the region for Canada Day — including fireworks in many communities.
The City of London reminds residents taht backyard fireworks are only permitted on Friday and Saturday from dusk to 11 p.m.
For information on how to report a complaint over the Canada Day long weekend, please visit our fireworks page.
Fanshawe Pioneer Village
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Belmont Lunch/Cake/Face Painting/Fireworks
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Don Yeck Park
Port Burwell Parade and BBQ
11:30 a.m.
Legion/Library Gazebo
London Heritage Council Market
12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Dundas Place and Talbot Street
Woodstock Celebrates Canada Day
2 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Southside Park
St. Thomas Music/Food/Beer Garden/Fireworks
4 p.m.
Pinafore Park
Aylmer Fireworks
8 p.m.
East Elgin Community Complex
City of London Fireworks
10 p.m.
Harris Park
