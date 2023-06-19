Canada Day events to feature citizenship ceremony in Ottawa, cross-country concert
Canada Day celebrations this year are set to feature a citizenship ceremony for 17 people in Ottawa, speeches from dignitaries and a cross-country concert with Canadian musicians.
Ottawa's LeBreton Flats Park will be open from 9 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. with a main stage and family-friendly activities including a teaching on connections to the land by elder Indigenous women.
Newcomers from France, Cameroon and other countries are expected to take their oaths of citizenship, while Jann Arden and Tegan and Sara are on tap to play in a two-hour concert streamed from venues across the country.
Ottawa police say they don't expect any disruptions to scheduled events but will be monitoring throughout the day, and visitors to the park can expect security screening.
Parking won't be available at any of the Canada Day sites and several downtown roads will be closed, but public transit options and bicycle parking will be available at LeBreton Flats.
Satellite events are also planned across Ottawa and Gatineau between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., including piping and drumming performances on Parliament Hill.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2023.
