Canada Day festivities by the Regina Sailing Club see large turnout
Hundreds gathered near Last Mountain Lake for Canada Day celebrations over the weekend, courtesy of the Regina Sailing Club.
Beth and the Rockets provided entertainment for the party of about 400 people at Saskatchewan Beach.
The barbeque and community event is held annually and provides residents in the area with some Canada Day fun as well as outreach for the club itself.
“It seems like an elegant sport. You do down there, you don’t need a motor, you just need your own skills and some good equipment,” Graham Cooper, a commodore with the club told CTV News.
“Favourable conditions wouldn’t hurt, and then you can get out, and you can move out on the water.”
The Regina Sailing Club offers weekly races, a sailing school and its annual “Bilge Rat Regatta.”
Cooper says the club is always looking for new members.
More info can be found here.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.
-
Average home price dips slightly in Windsor-EssexHome sales and listings in the region continue to trend slightly downward.
-
Coca-Cola to build new $70M facility in northeast CalgarySoft drink giant Coca-Cola is staking out some more territory in northeast Calgary with what it says is the company's largest single investment in a facility since 2018.