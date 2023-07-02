Canada Day fireworks a go in Kanata, Beacon Hill Sunday night

Residents in Kanata and Beacon Hill will get their Canada Day fireworks a day late.

Stormy weather caused several disruptions to Canada Day events across Ottawa on Saturday, including the Canadian Heritage show at LeBreton Flats. While the weather cooperated for many fireworks shows, two community associations chose to postpone their shows until Sunday.

Canada Day fireworks at Walter Baker Park are scheduled for 10 p.m.

"Stage show will be a bit smaller than planned but back as of 8 p.m. (July 2nd) leading into the Fireworks," Canada Day in Kanata said in a Facebook post Sunday. "Live music from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a family friendly dance party from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m."

Midway rides are also operating at Walter Baker Park. There is no entry fee and ride tickets sold on Saturday will be honoured.

The Beacon Hill Community Association cancelled its fireworks show at Loyola Park Saturday, but has announced it will launch at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to councillor Tim Tierney.

"C'mon out, bring your family and friends, never put pineapple on pizza, bring a donation for the show, meet your neighbours, have a blast," Tierney said in an email on behalf of the community association. "See you all at Loyola Park tonight!"