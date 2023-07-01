All severe weather, air quality watches and warnings end for Ottawa on Canada Day

All weather watches and warnings issued for Ottawa lifted as Canada Day celebrations wrapped up Saturday night, after Mother Nature temporarily shut down the birthday celebrations with heavy rain and thunderstorms earlier in the day.

Canadian Heritage suspended events at LeBreton Flats and on Parliament Hill during the afternoon, while Canada Day festivities in the suburbs were temporarily postponed due to the rain. Canadian Heritage went ahead with the evening show at LeBreton Flats, including the fireworks.

As of 10:30 p.m., all warnings had ended for the city of Ottawa. Earlier in the day, Ottawa was under a severe thunderstorm watch, a severe thunderstorm warning, a tornado watch and a special air quality statement.

The forecast calls for a cloudy evening in Ottawa with a chance of showers. Low 19 C.

A severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect Saturday night for Brockville, Prescott, Kemptville, Prescott-Russell and the Cornwall-Morrisburg areas.

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

Air quality statement

A special air quality statement ended for Ottawa Saturday evening, as the smoky air from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec moved out of the region.

The air quality health index (AQHI) at 7p.m. was measured at 3, or "low risk."

The air quality is expected to improve on Sunday and Monday to a 3 – "low risk."

Canada Day schedule changes

Canadian Heritage postponed the afternoon events at LeBreton Flats due to the severe thunderstorms. As of 6:30 p.m., Canadian Heritage said the evening show at LeBreton Flats was proceeding, with fireworks at 10 p.m.

The Beacon Hill Community Association has cancelled tonight's fireworks in Loyola Park. The fireworks in Dunrobin have also been cancelled.

Fireworks have been postponed in Kanata tonight due to the weather. Organizers of the Kanata Canada Day celebration say the fireworks will take place on Sunday, July 2 at 10 p.m. at Walter Baker Park.

Canada Day celebrations will proceed with fireworks this evening at Petrie Island and in Barrhaven. The Riverside South Community Association says fireworks are still scheduled for tonight.

The Greely Community Association says fireworks are still set for 10 p.m. at the Greely Community Centre.

Canada Day festivities in Stittsville resumed Saturday evening, with fireworks still scheduled.

Not a washout, but risk of storms: Phillips

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says weather will be on people's minds today in Ottawa, with a risk of thunderstorms, but unsettled conditions may vary depending on where you are in the city.

"It's not going to be a washout," he told Newstalk 580 CFRA. "It's going to be more localized here and there. Some neighbourhoods may not get any precipitation or threatening weather and others may get into the severe, where they've got to worry about large hail or heavy rain."

He also expects the weather will improve the air quality in Ottawa.

"We had a very high index last night and I think it will be more moderate today and by midnight it will be low, so whatever weather we get will help to clear out the air," he said. "I think the smoke will be there, it will be present, but not in the toxic, unhealthy kind of levels you've seen in Ottawa for so much of June, but we're going to start July off with a bit of smoke."

Saturday night's forecast includes a 70 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with local smoke in the evening and overnight. The low is 18 C.

Phillips said it's important to keep your eye on the sky and be prepared for rain, but don't let it stop you from celebrating.

"I don't think it should spoil your Canada Day in the nation's capital," he said. "I can't say for sure what the firework situation will be, it'll all depend on local situations at the time, but they may very well be able to squeeze those in between showers."

Canadian Heritage spokesperson Melanie Brault told Newstalk 580 CFRA just before 8 a.m. that the current plan is to go ahead with fireworks, but last-minute changes may be required if the weather changes.

Sunday's outlook is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high is 24 C with a humidex of 32.

A chance of showers is in the forecast for Monday with a high of 25 C.

Tuesday is looking cloudy with a small chance of showers and a high of 29 C.

Wednesday could see a high in the low 30s.