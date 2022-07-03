Canada Day long weekend to end on a hot and sunny note in Windsor

Tomorrow might be the start of the work week, but Windsor will be treated to plenty of hot and sunny weather to wrap up the long weekend.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast for Sunday will see mainly sunny skies, and a high of 28C, feeling like 31 with the humidity.

The UV index will reach 9, or very high, around 1 p.m., so make sure to slather on the sunscreen.

Overnight Sunday, Windsor will see partly cloudy skies and a low of 18C.

Looking ahead to the beginning of the workweek, the day will start off sunny, with winds sustained at 30km/h. The high will reach 32C, feeling like 38C with the humidity.

According to Environment Canada, the UV will peak at 10, or very high.

Windsor will see cloudy skies overnight Monday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 21C.

There will be a brief reprieve from the heat on Tuesday, with a high of 26C and a 60 per cent chance of showers. Overnight, the low will reach 17C with cloudy skies, and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

The rest of the week will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures ranging between 25C and 30C.

According to Environment Canada, the average temperature in Windsor for this time of year is 27C.