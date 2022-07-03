Canada Day police presence ends downtown and Tamara Lich appears for a bail hearing: Five stories to watch this week

It's the final week of testimony at the LRT inquiry, Tamara Lich appears in court for a bail hearing and Bluesfest returns to LeBreton Flats.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

Canada Day post-mortem

The post-mortem on the police response to Canada Day festivities and protests will begin on Monday, as the motor vehicle control zone ends and the police presence returns to normal.

Ottawa police have provided few details over the weekend on the police operation to keep downtown Ottawa safe during the first in-person Canada Day event in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tens of thousands of people attended Canada Day festivities in the downtown core and at LeBreton Flats, while hundreds of people took part in a demonstration against COVID-19 vaccines and mandates on Friday afternoon.

Ottawa Bylaw said Sunday afternoon that since 8 a.m. Wednesday, 513 parking tickets had been issued in the motor vehicle control zone, and 121 vehicles had been towed.

Police reported four people were arrested at the National War Memorial following an incident Thursday evening, one person was arrested on Thursday for breaching bail conditions and there was an arrest when a man allegedly brandished a knife on an RCMP officer.

"I thought things went really, really well. Few arrests, obviously, over the course of the days, lots of parking tickets and tow aways, but people understood we're going to be serious," Mayor Jim Watson told CTV News Ottawa Saturday afternoon. "We don't want to have a repeat of what happened a few months ago and I thank the people of Ottawa for being good hosts."

Ottawa police received assistance from the RCMP, OPP and municipal police forces for the weekend operation.

Final week of testimony at the Ottawa LRT inquiry

It's the final week of testimony at the public inquiry into Stage 1 of Ottawa's light rail transit system.

City Manager Steve Kanellakos will testify on Monday, followed by Director of Transit Services Delivery and Rail Operations Troy Charter on Tuesday and officials from Rideau Transit Group/Rideau Transit Maintenance on Thursday.

The inquiry, led by Justice William Hourigan, is looking into the procurement, design, construction, contract and launch of the $2.1 billion light rail transit system

Last week, Mayor Jim Watson and former OC Transpo general manager John Manconi were grilled over messages between senior staff and the Mayor's Office through WhatsApp. The messages included staff in the mayor's office asking for daily updates on how testing was going.

A report with recommendations is scheduled to be delivered to the Ontario government by the end of August. The commissioner can request an extension until November 30.

Bail hearing for Tamara Lich

"Freedom Convoy" protest organizer Tamara Lich is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing, after she was arrested in Alberta for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

Lich has remained in custody over the Canada Day long weekend after her arrest last week.

CTV National News Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor reported last week that the Crown alleges Lich broke a bail condition that prohibited her from communicating with 10 others involved in the "Freedom Convoy."

Lich was first arrested last February in Ottawa. She is charged with mischief, counselling to commit intimidation, obstructing police, and counselling to obstruct police.

Ottawa City Council

Ottawa City Council and the planning committee will hold meetings this week, before a seven-week break from council and committee meetings at Ottawa City Hall.

Council will meet on Wednesday, with the agenda including approving $60 million in additional funding for Stage 2 of the LRT project, approval of the Climate Change Master Plan for the City of Ottawa, and motions from Coun. Shawn Menard to review the idling bylaw and Coun. Catherine McKenney calling for the city to endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. .

The planning committee will meet on Thursday.

Council traditionally has a break from meetings over the summer, in part to allow councillors and staff to take vacation. This year's summer break will also provide time for councillors seeking re-election and candidates to ramp up their municipal election campaigns.

Bluesfest returns

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest kicks off on Thursday, as the popular summer music festival returns after a two-year hiatus.

Bluesfest runs from July 7 to 17 at LeBreton Flats.

Musical acts include Ottawa's Alanis Morisette, Sarah McLachlan, Jack Johnson, Luke Combs, Marshmello, Alexisonfire, Luke Bryan, Rage Against the Machine, Ja Rule and The National.

Tickets are available at https://ottawabluesfest.ca/.

EVENTS HAPPENING IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Tuesday

Ottawa Titans vs. New Jersey – 6:30 p.m. at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium

Wednesday

Ottawa City Council meeting – 10 a.m.

Ottawa Titans vs. New Jersey – 6:30 p.m. at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium

Ottawa BlackJacks vs. Saskatchewan – 7:30 p.m. at TD Place

Thursday

Ottawa Planning Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest begins

Ottawa Titans vs. New Jersey – 6:30 p.m. at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium

Friday

Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan – 9:30 p.m. (TSN and TSN 1200)

Ottawa Titans vs. Empire State – 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Baseball Stadium

Ottawa BlackJacks vs. Fraser Valley – 7:30 p.m. at TD Place

Saturday

Atletico Ottawa hosts Cavalry FC at TD Place – 7 p.m.

Ottawa Titans vs. Empire State – 6 p.m. at Ottawa Baseball Stadium