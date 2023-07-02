Canada Day weekend brings tourism dollars to Muskoka despite air quality concerns

While wildfire smoke from the north and Quebec has brought an added air quality concern this Canada Day weekend, tourism operators are still reaping the rewards from out-of-town visitors.

For many, it's an annual tradition to journey to cottage country for the long weekend and enjoy tourist attractions like the Muskoka Steamships.

"Steamships, it's authentic. It's historical. It's fun. I think the fun is a big part of it," said Greg Katsoras from Toronto.

The steamship cruises, a long-time staple, are expected to bring in between $40,000 to $50,000 this weekend.

"It brings a lot of people to the area, and we know that when they're here cruising, they're also visiting other places in the area," said Jordan Waines, Muskoka Steamships Assistant General Manager. "They're dining out at restaurants, shopping, and staying at some of the beautiful accommodations we have around here."

The start of the summer has been marred by smoke drifting down into southern Ontario.

"If this is something that keeps happening over the course of the summer and over many summers for years to come, that's going to start having an impact on our health," said Dr. Christopher Labos, an Epidemiologist & Cardiologist based in Montreal. "There is cumulative damage to your lungs that is going to happen if we keep inhaling smoke."

For Greg Katsoras, the smoke has been weighing heavily on his mind.

"I was actually quite worried on the ride up here when we were coming up on Friday," he said. "My throat actually got very irritated, and I thought if it stays this bad all weekend, I'm not going to be able to enjoy myself."

Muskoka Steamships said the smoke hadn't affected its bottom line as of right now.

"Thankfully, it hasn't impacted our crowds too much, but we do get people calling and asking about it, so it's definitely a concern," Waines said. "People are thinking about it when making their travel arrangements, so something we have to keep in mind and we're monitoring closely."

One of the newest features of the local tourism experience is its $9 million expansion to the Muskoka Discovery Centre called the "Muskoka story." It's a collection of three new exhibits at the museum opening this week, one of which is Misko-Aki which focuses on 10,000 years of indigenous history and culture in the region.

As for wildfire smoke, there's good news on the horizon for southern Ontario. Forecasted air quality indexes for communities in the Simcoe County and Muskoka areas have been considered level 3 'low risk' throughout the day, which is expected to continue into Monday, according to Environment Canada.