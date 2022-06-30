Canada Day weekend forecast: Hot start followed by showers and thunderstorms

Alternating fair and showery weather conditions are in store for Canada Day long weekend this year in Maritimes.

Friday will see generally fair conditions with a warmer southwest flow coming up the eastern seaboard and into the region. Fog patches will dissipate or retreat to parts of the coast in the morning.

Sky conditions will generally be a mix of sun and cloud. Winds from the south and southwest will be sustained at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 40.

There is a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms in the northern areas of New Brunswick. High temperatures will mainly be in the mid to high 20s with high teens to low 20s on parts of the coast.

Friday night will see Increasing cloudiness.

Saturday will see showers develop and become more widespread for the Maritimes.

A risk of thunderstorms will accompany the showers with hazards including frequent lightning and downpours with rainfall rates that could exceed 25 milliliters per hour. High temperatures will generally range from the low to mid-20s and the air will feel very muggy.

The front is expected to move east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia by Sunday morning. A mix of sun and cloud for the region is set to in behind it along with a more westerly wind.

Isolated showers are possible for eastern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton, along with a risk that some of the showers could develop into thunderstorms. High temperatures will again range from low to mid-20s for most with humidity falling from a peak on Saturday.