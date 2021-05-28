Canada, Dokis First Nation reach $26.9M agreement to settle claim

Dokis First Nation, located just south of Lake Nipissing, has reached a $26.9 million agreement with the federal government to settle a long-standing legal claim.

"The claim concerns Canada's breach of fiduciary duties and provisions of the Robinson Huron Treaty when it directed a portion of the proceeds from the 1908 timber surrender to be deposited into the Department's Indian Land Management Fund instead of into the First Nation's trust account," said a news release Friday announcing the deal.

The announcement was made by Chief Gerry Duquette Jr. and Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

"Achieved through negotiation, this settlement is intended to address the wrongs of the past and to pave a way for the Government of Canada to advance reconciliation with the Dokis First Nation, the release said.

"We at Dokis First Nation are pleased that we have been able to bring closure to this sad chapter in our history and take some steps toward reconciliation for the hardship our people suffered over the years as a result of Canada's actions," Duquette Jr. is quoted as saying.

"Canada acted honourably in trying to correct this historic wrong and worked collaboratively with us to resolve it in a good way."

Bennett said the settlement is a step toward rebuilding nation-to-nation relationship with Indigenous people.

"We thank Chief Duquette Jr. and his negotiation team, as well as the Dokis First Nation, for their dedication and collaborative efforts to bring about the successful resolution of this specific claim," she said.

The Dokis First Nation is a 154-square-kilometre reserve about 16 kilometres southwest of Lake Nipissing. In 1850, the Dokis First Nation signed the Robinson Huron Treaty.

From April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, the federal government has resolved 36 claims for more than $1.7 billion in compensation.

"The specific claims process helps right past wrongs and address First Nations' long-standing grievances through negotiated settlements," the release said. "To provide timely payment of negotiated settlements of specific claims while this work continues, Budget 2021 will replenish the Specific Claims Settlement Fund in 2022-23."