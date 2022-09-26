iHeartRadio

Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions


image.jpg
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
12