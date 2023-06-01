Canada falls to USA at Para Ice Hockey Championship

Team Canada lost 3-0 to Team USA in preliminary round action on Wednesday night in Moose Jaw at the Para Ice Hockey Championships.

The two teams were both undefeated heading into the matchup and fighting to finish as the top seed in the ‘A Pool’.

“I think we got better as the game went on. I think one thing we have to remind ourselves is they don’t give out medals on day four of the World Championships,” Team Canada captain Tyler McGregor said.

The U.S. came out as a powerhouse in the first period. Outshooting Canada 10-1 after 15 minutes of play. They would eventually find the back of the net in the second period just over five minutes in to make it 1-0. The shots after two periods were 17-3 in favour of the U.S.

The third period was a tough bounce for Canada, who struggled to stay out of the penalty box. The Americans would eventually capitalize on a power play with under four minutes to go to make it 2-0.

Canada would then pull their goalie with just over a minute and a half remaining but the U.S. would get past them once again to make it a 3-0 final. The Americans outshot the Canadians 22-8.

“Regardless of the outcome, we’re proud of our team. I thought our third period was our best period. We competed hard and obviously had great goaltending. We started to make simple, quick plays as the game went on. That started to generate more offensive chances and I think we carry that forward into our semi-final game on Saturday,” McGregor said.

Despite the loss, both Canada and the USA have a bye to the semi-final. Both finished in the top two spots of ‘Pool A’ and due to the international ranking system the top two teams from the A side get a bye over the top team from ‘Pool B’.

Despite the loss and lack of offensive zone play the captain and head coach were both not worried about the outcome heading into finals.

“We just have to look forward, have a short memory and focus on ourselves. I think what’s most important right now is just instilling belief in ourselves and within each other. Bring out the best that we have to offer and we just do that every single day and that’s all you can ask from your team. Hopefully at the end of the day that results in the ultimate goal of a gold medal,” McGregor shared.

“We’re just worried about us and what we bring. Sports are such a great example of what life is. Just show up, be your best and if fate is there for you that particular day then you’re ready to open the door when it knocks,” Team Canada head coach Russ Herrington said.

Even though Canada never had the chance to score in front of their big home crowd against their biggest rivals, it was still a surreal experience for the team who are competing on home soil for the first time in the World Championships.

“It was something really exciting for us being here and playing in front of our home crowd. They bring energy like we had an [extra] player for us on our side, that’s something we really enjoy,” goaltender Dominic Larocque said.

Canada will now wait to find out who its opponent is in the semi-final on Saturday.