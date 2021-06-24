Canada Goose to end use of fur in its products

Canada Goose announced on Thursday that it will be ending the use of all fur in its products.

The company made the announcement in a news release, saying it will stop purchasing fur by the end of 2021 and stop manufacturing with fur no later than the end of 2022.

Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose, said in the news release that the company’s focus is on making products that provide, “exceptional quality, protection from the elements, and perform the way consumers need them to.”

“We continue to expand – across geographies and climates – launching new categories and products designed with intention, purpose and functionality. At the same time, we are accelerating the sustainable evolution of our designs,” Reiss said.

In 2019, Canada Goose committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions, as well as reduce emissions by more than 80 per cent from current levels by 2025.

The company noted it is on track to become responsible down standard certified, and plans to switch 90 per cent of its materials to sustainable alternatives by 2025. It also plans to integrate sustainable solutions into its packaging.