Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store

Some foods in Canada continue to increase in price, despite a small overall reduction in the inflation rate.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2023 shows inflation rose 3.4 per cent year-over-year, slightly lower than April's 4.4 per cent increase. According to Statistics Canada, the reduction is a result of falling gas prices.

But grocery prices "remain elevated" the government body says, with an overall nine per cent year-over-year increase from May 2022. The prices in May showcase a small drop from April (9.1 per cent), still pinching Canadians' wallets.

StatCan says edible oils and fats, bakery products and cereal products are the highest year-over-year, with food from restaurants climbing.

In May, food purchased from restaurants increased in price by 6.8 per cent compared to 6.4 per cent in April.

Labour shortages, input costs and expenses are disproportionately impacting these businesses, the CPI report reads.

BUTTER, OILS AND WHEAT

The price of edible oils and fats is increasing the most in Canada, data from StatCan shows.

In May 2023, prices rose 20.3 per cent year-over-year. This is a 1.8 per cent difference in price from April 2023.

Butter is also increasing and saw a steep price increase from April 2023 to May 2023. According to the data, butter inflation landed at 10 per cent year-over-year in May 2023, a 4.4 per cent increase from April 2023.

Many wheat or flour-based products also saw price increases, the latest CPI report shows.

Cookies and crackers increased by 16.3 per cent year-over-year in May 2023, a 1.6 per cent increase from April 2023.

Flour and flour-based mixes saw a jump in price from April 2023 by 6.5 per cent. Year-over-year in May 2023 this is a 12.6 per cent increase.

Cereal also increased by 13.6 per cent year-over-year, a 1.4 per cent increase from April 2023.

Pasta products saw a minimal increase of 0.1 per cent from April 2023, but the items remained high year-over-year at 18.5 per cent for May 2023.

FRUITS, VEGETABLES AND MEATS

Lettuce prices, meanwhile, remain elevated in May 2023 and have increased in price from April 2023.

According to StatCan, lettuce is 15.9 per cent more expensive year-over-year in May 2023. The product saw an 8.5 per cent increase from April 2023, which is among the fastest-increasing food prices, the data shows.

Oranges have also increased in price, landing at 14.7 per cent year-over-year in May 2023. This is a 3.2 per cent increase from April 2023.

Potatoes have also made a jump in price.

StatCan data shows potatoes climbed 4.3 per cent in price from April 2023, which meant in May 2023 the overall price was 7.6 per cent higher year-over-year.

However, tomatoes saw a reduction, landing at 10.3 per cent year-over-year for May. This is a 12.8 per cent reduction from April 2023.

Bananas remain the most affordable for Canadians, sitting at a 0.7 per cent increase year-over-year in May 2023.

Fresh and frozen poultry saw a slight reduction in price. In May 2023 the item had a 9.8 per cent increase year-over-year, with a slight decrease (0.3 per cent) in price seen in April 2023.

Fresh and frozen beef was still more affordable than chicken in Canada.

The data shows beef prices increased 5.5 per cent year-over-year in May 2023, a 0.3 per cent increase from April 2023.

DAIRY AND COFFEE

This summer a cool sweet treat will cost Canadians more.

In May the price of ice cream products rose by 8.7 per cent year-over-year — a 2.5 per cent increase from April 2023.

Coffee and tea also increased in price in May 2023 by 8.5 per cent year-over-year, a 3.6 per cent jump from April 2023.

Egg prices continue to be high (8.2 per cent year-over-year) in May 2023 but did not increase in price from April 2023, data shows.

Cheese had a 1.4 per cent increase in price from April 2023, landing at six per cent year-over-year in May 2023.

Food inflation tracker

Note: data for some specific grocery items are available only nationally, and are not available by province. Can't see the interactive above? Click here.