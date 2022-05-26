Canada-Iran soccer friendly at Vancouver's BC Place cancelled
Canada Soccer has cancelled a planned friendly with Iran in the face of growing criticism.
In a one-paragraph statement, the governing body gave no reason for the cancellation of the scheduled June 5 game at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.
But the idea of hosting the Iranian team, ranked 21st in the world, has drawn fire since it was first announced.
At issue is whether Canada should be hosting Iran given the Canadians who died on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 when it was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020, minutes after taking off from Tehran, by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. The Canadian government says 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the game “wasn't a very good idea,” pointing the finger at Canada Soccer. Conservative MPs added their voice to the protest on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims called for Canada Soccer “to cancel the game immediately.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.
-
Ex-Corus employees allege Q107's John Derringer's behaviour has long been a problemThree days after former Q107 radio host Jennifer Valentyne made allegations of workplace harassment, Corus Entertainment Inc. has placed the stations 'Derringer in the Morning' show on hiatus as it undergoes an ethics investigation.
-
Who are the candidates in the byelection in northern Manitoba?There are officially two candidates in the byelection set to take place next month in a northern Manitoba constituency.
-
-
‘Make it OK to not be OK’: The Friendship Bench provides safe space at N.B. schoolFundy Middle and High School in New Brunswick has become the first in the province to adopt “The Friendship Bench” initiative.
-
Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in WinnipegA man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
-
Addiction treatment program doubles in size, new locationMission Services of London has unveiled the expanded Quintin Warner House addiction treatment program.
-
Northern campgrounds expect busy summerCampgrounds in the northeast and around the province are looking forward to a summer camping season largely free of COVID restrictions.
-
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assaultBritain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
-
AltaGas selling Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities for $1.025BAltaGas Ltd. says it has signed a deal to sell its Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $1.025 billion.