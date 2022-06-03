Canada launches financial assistance for Ukrainian refugees

Federal funds are now available for Ukrainians fleeing to Canada from the Russian assault on their homeland.

Ukrainians arriving in Canada can now apply online, for transitional financial assistance, with adults eligible for a one-time payment of $3,000, and children under 17 eligible for $1,500 each.

The funds are geared towards setting up Ukrainians and their families for success once they arrive in Canada.

The federal government says it's also offering settlement services such as language training, and guidance for enrolling children in school, opening a bank account, and finding employment.

Here in Victoria, the Ukrainian Cultural Centre says the fund couldn't have come at a better time.

According to the centre, resources are running low for families and individuals who have already paid for airline tickets and medical exams before arriving in Canada.

"[It’s an] opportunity for them [to] pay it towards getting their own places, apartments," said Ukrainian Cultural Centre office manager, Victoria Grando.

"We are facing a shortage of hosting families and we're expecting more people arriving [in the] second part of June," she said. "This will help lots of the newcomers."

The cultural centre says it has organized a weekly meet and greet for newcomers on Wednesdays.

Islanders can also stop by for information on becoming a host family for Ukrainian refugees.