Canada Life makes major donation to ReForest London, Ont. during tree planting event

Over 175 attendees were given trees, shovels, and a quick lesson before they got right to work planting trees in Greenway Park in London, Ont.

300 trees were planted.

Even a few London Knights players came out during their busy playoff schedule to meet a few fans and help out.

In addition to the event, Canada Life donated $100,000 to ReForest London to assist in developing the Westminister Ponds Centre for Environment and Sustainability, which is the first environmental centre of its kind in southwestern Ontario.