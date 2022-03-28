Canada looks for next generation of paratriathletes

Saheed Alawiye isn't new to parasports. The 17-year-old has used a wheelchair his entire life but that never stopped him from playing basketball or participating in track and field.

Now, for the first time, he's trying Para triathlon

"I really enjoy sports, I'm happy when I play," said the Airdrie teen. "It puts a smile on my face and (I) get to know how it feels to be part of a team."

Alawiye was one of several people to show up at Calgary's Repsol Place on Sunday to try Para triathlon, combining bicycles, wheelchairs and the swimming pool into one grueling race

The sport has only been part of the Paralympics since 2016 but organizers say it's, as are many parasports, growing in popularity.

"With how much exposure we've gotten in the last couple games especially, the profile is growing," says Triathlon Canada's Carolyn Murray, "and the awareness of it being possible that athletes with impairments can do sports, I definitely think there has been growth which is amazing to see."

Coaches says people can join parasports at any age but they need to realize that if they want to go far, taking the plunge isn't easy.

"It's having that grit and willingness to push because triathlon is a hard sport," said Murray. "Being self motivated and not looking for external motivation to do what they do is important."

Many of the athletes who turned up on Sunday say motivation isn't the problem, they just need the opportunity.

Gates Kempenaar, 24, says he wish he would've pursued parasports sooner.

"My whole life I've been told I can't do things because of my disability," said Kempenaar. "I think this is a good opportunity to excel in a sport I've never tried before."

Coaches say the more people who learn about parasports, the more people will want to try them, and the more medals Canada will likely earn down the road.