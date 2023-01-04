Canada marks first National Ribbon Skirt Day
Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day.
Manitoba Sen. Mary Jane McCallum's bill to recognize the day every Jan. 4 passed in Parliament late last year.
It was inspired by Isabella Kulak, a member of the Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan who wore a ribbon skirt to her rural Saskatchewan school in December 2020, when she was 10 years old.
She wore the colourful garment, donned by Indigenous women at cultural events, as part of a formal day -- but her family said at the time that a staff member told her the outfit wasn't considered formal enough.
The school division apologized, but her story sparked an online movement of Indigenous women sharing photos of themselves wearing ribbon skirts as an expression of pride in their identity.
Kulak and her family say that today, they want people to wear something that shows they are proud of who they are, whether or not that is a ribbon skirt.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023.
-
Senators goalie getting new 'Deadpool' maskWith Ryan Reynolds expressing serious interest in being a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators, one player is getting a head start on his arrival.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to studentsA former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
-
Another Manitoba Tory, Myrna Driedger, says she will not seek re-electionAnother Manitoba Progressive Conservative has announced they will not seek re-election.
-
Suspended driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69Ontario Provincial Police in the French River area have charged a suspect from southern Ontario with speeding following an incident Jan. 2.
-
Youth, 12, facing charges after allegedly throwing objects at Dartmouth homesA 12-year-old is facing charges after allegedly throwing objects at homes in Dartmouth, N.S., overnight.
-
Saskatoon city councillor wants more funding for snow removalOne Saskatoon city councillor thinks it's time the city starts budgeting for annual residential snow removal.
-
Halifax police investigating suspicious fireAn investigation is ongoing after police say a suspicious fire happened in Halifax early Wednesday morning.
-
Family members from Ottawa, GTA share $500,000 lottery prizeSix family members from Ottawa and the GTA are splitting a $500,000 lottery prize.
-
These were the worst 911 calls made in B.C. last yearB.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls, E-Comm, has released it annual list of the top 10 most unnecessary calls made to 911 last year.