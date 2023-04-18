Canada national women's basketball team playing Japan in exhibition game in Victoria

Canada's Senior Women's National Team will be squaring off against Japan's national team during an exhibition match in Victoria this summer.

The game will be played at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on June 2, and will mark the first time that Canada's Senior Women's National Team has played in Victoria in 20 years.

"We are excited to bring our Senior Women’s National Team to Victoria in June and host Japan, the defending silver medalists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics," said Denise Dignard, general manager and executive vice-president of Canada's Women's High Performance program.

"Not only will this game give players and staff valuable international experience, but the unique opportunity to play on home soil in front of passionate Canadian fans, as well as family and friends," she said in a statement Tuesday.

Canada's "Rim-to-Rim" match against Japan is the start of the national team's journey to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The team will be playing in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2023 in Mexico in July, with the top eight teams from the cup advancing to the FIBA Women’s Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the Americas in November.

The top two teams from that tournament will move on to the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2024 in February.

Tip off for Canada's game against Japan is set for 7:30 p.m. on June 2, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the game in Victoria will go on sale online at 10 a.m. Friday.