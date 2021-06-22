Canada needs to be 'firmly past the pandemic' before a federal election: Singh

The leader of the federal NDP says he doesn’t think that it’s safe enough yet for a federal election to be held.

Jagmeet Singh told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Tuesday that Canada needs to be “firmly past the pandemic before an election is called.”

“Right at the cusp of when we’re about to beat this thing, when we’re getting to a really positive position, to then risk it all by having big gatherings,” Singh said. “That is a serious impact on our democracy.”

Singh said when provincial elections were held in Canada during the pandemic, some people felt unsafe voting.

