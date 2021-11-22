Canada Nickel acquires 13 more properties in its Timmins Nickel District

Canada Nickel Company Inc. announced Monday it has acquired 13 additional properties near the company's flagship Crawford Nickel-Sulfide Project, consolidating Canada Nickel's position in the Timmins area.

Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby said in a news release the acquisitions are a major milestone for the company.

"The acquisition of these highly prospective target properties represents a transformational milestone for Canada Nickel, on par with the initial discovery of our flagship property, Crawford," Selby said.

"The consolidation of these properties underscores our strong belief in the district-scale potential of the Timmins region and in our journey to become a leader of the next generation of nickel supply – large, scalable, low carbon nickel supply."

Selby said all the properties have excellent potential and all are near excellent infrastructure.

"Each target has had some amount of historical work, and in some cases, much more than Crawford did initially, confirming these targets contain the same serpentinized dunite and/or peridotite that hosts Crawford mineralization and, as our last release reported, has the potential to permanently sequester CO2," he said in the release.

Combined, the 13 properties have a surface footprint of 37.7 square km – 40 times larger than current Crawford Main Zone resource of 0.85 square km.

Ten of the target properties have larger footprint than Crawford and nine confirmed to contain the same host mineralization as Crawford.

Read the full release here.