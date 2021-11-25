Canada Olympic Park ski and snowboard hill opens Friday

WinSport says the ski and snowboard hill at Canada Olympic Park will open on Friday.

"Our snowmaking team has been taking advantage of every cold-weather window to open as much terrain as possible," read a Thursday news release.

The Legacy Express and 88 Express lift will open at 1 p.m., along with the novice area and progression park.

Though only limited terrain will be open on Friday, WinSport said more will be made available as snowmaking permits.

To visit the hill, Albertans born in 2009 or earlier will have to show their COVID-19 vaccine QR code to prove they're double vaccinated – or provide proof off a negative COVID test (PCR or rapid test) within 72 hours of entering the facility.

Masks will also be required in indoor areas for visitors who are ages two and older.

“Safety continues to be our top priority,” WinSport’s chief operating officer John Sutherland said in a news release.

“We successfully navigated last season under the guidelines in effect at the time, but this year we expect a better guest experience with less strict protocols thanks to operating under the Alberta Restrictions Exemption Program. We want to make their visit a safe and enjoyable experience for all of our guests.”

This year, guests will be able to visit a newly renovated and expanded EightyEight Bar & Grill starting in December.

The food court will be open throughout the season as well as The Coffee Market.

Winsport said the hill will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

WinSport's tube park is scheduled to open on Dec. 18.