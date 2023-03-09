Canada Post bringing fully electric delivery trucks to Nanaimo
Canada Post says all-electric delivery vehicles are coming to its depot in Nanaimo, B.C.
On Wednesday, the company unveiled one of its fully-electric delivery trucks in Indianapolis, Ind.
The custom-built truck was made specifically for Canada Post by U.S. van manufacturer Morgan Olson.
Canada Post says the Morgan Olson C250 vans were modified to run on electricity instead of gasoline, and that they are one step towards the company's goal of transitioning half its fleet to electric vehicles by 2030.
"With nearly 14,000 vehicles, Canada Post has one of the largest fleets in the country and continues to test a variety of battery-electric vehicles to support its plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050," said Canada Post in a release Wednesday.
The company hopes to have its "last-mile fleet" converted entirely to electric vehicles by 2040.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
