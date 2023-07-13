Canada Post employee arrested for package thefts in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 61-year-old Kitchener man after investigating thefts at a Canada Post location.

Police received a report from Canada Post’s Postal Inspectors of suspected internal thefts from an employee on Tuesday.

Police said in a news release that the man was arrested after police completed a search warrant at a residence on Deer Ridge Drive in Kitchener.

“At the residence, police located and recovered a significant quantity of stolen property,” police said.

The suspect is facing charges that include theft of mail, theft under $5,000 and possession of property.

Additional charges are anticipated, according to police, and the investigation is ongoing.

The deliverable parcels have been returned to Canada Post for continuation in the delivery process to their intended destination.