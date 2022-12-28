Canada Post halts deliveries in Sudbury and the Sault on Wednesday

Canada Post has suspended delivery in Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority.



Today, there will be no deliveries in the following region due to inclement weather:

· Sault Ste. Marie

· Sudbury



The postal service issued a red service alert that will remain in place as long as conditions are hazardous.

"Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our No. 1 priority," a news release said.

“An alert can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event.”

The stoppage comes on the same day normal mail service was to resume following the Holiday mail break Dec. 26-27 when posts offices were closed.

Canada Post’s service alert webpage lists all active and archived alerts and updates.

“We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes,” Canada Post said.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301.