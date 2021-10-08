Canada Post issues stamp depicting cartoonist's poignant tribute to Humboldt Broncos bus crash

A widely circulated image created in the wake of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is featured on a new stamp issued by Canada Post.

The image was drawn by Bruce MacKinnon, an editorial cartoonist at the Chronicle Herald in Halifax.

The stamp is part of a series honouring five of Canada's top editorial cartoonists.

The cartoon depicts Canada's provinces as hockey players coming together to support Saskatchewan.

The poignant image was published by numerous media outlets and shared on social media following the April 2018 bus crash which left 16 dead.

According to a Canada Post news release, MacKinnon's citation as a Member of the Order of Canada called him “one of Canada’s most skilled, empathetic and provocative editorial cartoonists."