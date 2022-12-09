Canada Post offers tips for mailing holiday packages

Canada Post is gearing up for an influx of holiday packages and is offering tips during the holiday season for those planning to send parcels through the service.

First and foremost, the mail service recommends packages be sent as early as possible to ensure they arrive on time.

The company advises that packages should be sent at least one week before the desired delivery date for domestic deliveries and at least two weeks before for international deliveries.

Canada Post also recommends properly labelling packages with the recipient's full name, address, and postal code. The sender's name and address should also be included in case the package needs to be returned.

The company suggests using a permanent marker to write the recipient's address on the package clearly.

Regarding packaging, Canada Post recommends using a sturdy box slightly larger than the items being sent. The items should be securely packed inside the box with appropriate padding to prevent damage during shipping. The company says to use strong tape, such as packing or duct tape, to seal the box securely.

Canada Post offers various shipping options, including standard, expedited, and priority service.

The company advises that customers choose the service that best fits their needs and budget.

For those who want to track their packages, Canada Post offers tracking services for an additional fee.

SEND YOUR SANTA LETTERS TODAY

And the deadline to mail Santa letters at the North Pole is today, Fri., Dec. 9, to get a reply before the holidays.

Address those letters to Santa Claus, North Pole, H0H0H0, Canada.

Make sure to include a return address to get a response from Santa.