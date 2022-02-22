Canada Post suspends delivery in Sudbury for the rest of the day
Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for Greater Sudbury due to inclement winter weather conditions and snowfall.
"A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out," Canada Post said in a news release.
"Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our No. 1 priority."
An alert can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event.
"We encourage customers to clear the snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes," the release said.
Anyone with questions regarding mail delivery can contact Canada Post's customer service online or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).
