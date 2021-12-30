Canada Post suspends mail delivery across southern Vancouver Island

Communities across the South Island will not be receiving mail or parcels from Canada Post Thursday due to unsafe weather conditions.

Canada Post has placed South Vancouver Island, Nanaimo, and the Gulf Islands under a "red alert," which means deliveries will not be taking place for the foreseeable future.

The post service says recent heavy snowfall has led to unsafe delivery conditions for its workers.

"Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so," says Canada Post.

Canada Post continues to encourage B.C. residents to clear snow and ice from walkways and driveways to improve safety for any visitors or mail carriers.

Canada Post has also suspended service in the Lower Mainland area – including Metro Vancouver – Powell River and the Sunshine Coast Thursday.

Recent snowfall also disrupted BC Transit services and recycling pickup in regions of the South Island Thursday.