Canada Post suspends mail delivery to Barrie due to inclement weather

Canada Post issue a red delivery service alert for Barrie on Tuesday because of the inclement weather and snow.

The postal service suspended delivery and decided not to send mail carriers for the day.

"Delivery will resume once conditions improve, and it's safe to do so," Canada Post stated in a notice.

Meanwhile, it encouraged customers to clear ice from walkways, stairs and driveways to "ensure safe access to the front door."

Customers with questions about mail delivery can contact Canada Post customer service online or by calling 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).