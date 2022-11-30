Canada Post suspends service in Vancouver, other communities due to snowy conditions

Deliveries by Canada Post are suspended in more than a dozen cities across B.C.’s Lower Mainland after the region experienced its first major snowfall of the season Tuesday.

A red service alert was issued just before noon Wednesday, halting services in in 12 Metro Vancouver municipalities, and three cities in the Fraser Valley.

A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority.



“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so,” Canada Post Helps posted on Twitter Wednesday morning, adding “the safety of our employees is our number one priority.”

Municipalities in Metro Vancouver that are impacted include New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Surrey, Delta, Whiterock, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, Burnaby and Maple Ridge.

In the Fraser Valley, there will be no deliveries in Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack.

Megan Bailey, a 31-year-old letter carrier for Canada Post says employees were told Tuesday to put their safety first.

“Yesterday (Canada Post) had announcements saying, ‘If it starts to snow hard or if it’s too slippery and you don’t feel safe, you’re more important than mail’ and that we could go back to the depot,” she said.

Canada Post provides couriers with crampons to wear over their boots, and employees get a discount on winter appropriate footwear, Bailey says.

When service resumes, residents are being reminded to clear snow from any paths or stairs that postal workers may have to use.

“Help us out so we can help you,” said Bailey.