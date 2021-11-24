Canada Post taking steps to meet holiday season demand

As holiday shopping continues to ramp up, Canada Post says they’re taking steps to prepare for a busy season of deliveries.

In an emailed statement, the company confirms they’re hiring 4,200 additional seasonal staff across Canada, adding 1,400 vehicles for delivery and they’ve secured 2,000 additional parking spots to accommodate extra trailers.

“We are leveraging new sortation capacity we've added recently in Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Kitchener, Montréal, and Moncton,” a spokesperson for Canada Post said. “This will support our unrivalled national network which includes more than 6,000 post offices, close to 500 depots and 21 processing plants.”

Canada Post said during the two weeks ending on Christmas Eve in 2020, employees delivered nearly 20 million parcels to Canadians, including a record 2.4 million parcels on Dec. 21.

Customers are reminded to do online research with retailers to understand the availability of items and ensure they’re not disappointed, Canada Post said.

Shipping deadlines for parcels and letters to ensure they arrive on time can be found online.