Canada Post warns of delivery issues on Vancouver Island due to snow

Canada Post is warning of service disruptions in areas of Vancouver Island on Wednesday due to recent snowfall.

A red alert has been issued for the Nanaimo and Parksville areas, meaning all deliveries have been suspended as of Wednesday afternoon.

Canada Post says the red alert was issued because of snow and adverse weather.

Meanwhile, yellow alerts have been posted for several communities in central and southern Vancouver Island, including in Victoria.

A yellow alert means Canada Post will do its best to complete deliveries, though there may be delays.

Yellow alerts have ben posted for Victoria, Duncan, Courtenay, Ladysmith, Qualicum Beach, Campbell River and the Comox Valley as of Wednesday afternoon.

Canada Post has also posted red and yellow alerts for other communities in B.C., including in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The latest updates on Canada Post service can be found on the company's website.

Snowfall and high winds on Tuesday played havoc on some Vancouver Island infrastructure, causing delays on roadways and knocking out power to thousands.

Ongoing icy conditions and power outages also forced several island school districts to cancel classes on Wednesday.