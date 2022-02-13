Canada pulls some of its task force personnel from Ukraine

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is temporarily relocating some personnel based in Ukraine to a separate location in Europe, according to the Ministry of National Defence.

According to a news release distributed on Sunday, the decision to pull military trainers out of Ukraine was due to “unwarranted aggression” from Russia against Ukraine, which has contributed to a “complex operational environment” within the eastern European country.

For the time being, components of Joint Task Force – Ukraine (JTF-U) are being moved to elsewhere in Europe. While the ministry confirmed that some personnel have been moved outside of Ukraine, exact numbers, locations and future plans have not been disclosed.

“The temporary repositioning of JTF-U personnel does not signal the end of the mission, but rather allows us to refocus our efforts while ensuring the safety and security of CAF members,” read a statement from the ministry. “The Canadian Armed Forces remains committed to the people of Ukraine and its mission to increase the capacity and capability of the Security Forces of Ukraine.”

This comes after Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced that Canadian diplomatic staff in Ukraine were relocated from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv. In addition to establishing a temporary office in Lviv, a statement from Joly also read that Canada will temporarily suspend operations at its embassy in Kyiv due to the “continued deterioration of the security situation caused by the build up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border.”

Among escalating concerns about war between Russia and Ukraine, the Canadian federal government has also warned against any travel to Ukraine and urged all those currently in the country to leave.