Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame is moving to the Hangar Flight Museum

The Aviation Hall of Fame, currently based in Wetaskiwin, will be moved to the Hangar Flight Museum in Calgary.

The Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin has been home to Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame for the past 25 years.

The institution honours men, women and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to Canadian aerospace industries.

Last week, 15,000 artifacts were moved from Wetaskiwin and will be added to the Hangar Flight Museum’s collection.

The inductee panels will be put on display next week, many of them have actually flown the aircrafts on display at the Calgary museum.

“A good example I always use is Freddie McCall… one of Calgary’s main flying aces, well-known, we just happen to have a Curtiss Jenny full-replica aircraft, which he flew in the First World War,” said Brian Desjardins, the Hangar Flight Museum’s executive director.

The museum plans to build a new structure with more space for the hall of fame. Desjardins added that the museum is also working on a feasibility study to replace the tent hangar.