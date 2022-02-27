Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame is moving to the Hangar Flight Museum
The Aviation Hall of Fame, currently based in Wetaskiwin, will be moved to the Hangar Flight Museum in Calgary.
The Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin has been home to Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame for the past 25 years.
The institution honours men, women and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to Canadian aerospace industries.
Last week, 15,000 artifacts were moved from Wetaskiwin and will be added to the Hangar Flight Museum’s collection.
The inductee panels will be put on display next week, many of them have actually flown the aircrafts on display at the Calgary museum.
“A good example I always use is Freddie McCall… one of Calgary’s main flying aces, well-known, we just happen to have a Curtiss Jenny full-replica aircraft, which he flew in the First World War,” said Brian Desjardins, the Hangar Flight Museum’s executive director.
The museum plans to build a new structure with more space for the hall of fame. Desjardins added that the museum is also working on a feasibility study to replace the tent hangar.
-
Growing calls to divest B.C.'s public pension fund from Russian companiesAs the Ukrainian people remain under siege, there is mounting pressure for B.C.'s public sector pension fund to divest from Russian companies.
-
Province announces funding to support visible minority youth in John Ware countryThe provincial government is giving a financial boost to program designed to help new Canadians and visible minority youth.
-
Proof of vaccine removed at non-essential services across Maritimes, but still in place at hospitals and long-term careProof of vaccine requirements have been removed at non-essential services – like gyms, restaurants and entertainment centres – across the Maritimes, and some are welcoming the change.
-
Inquest begins into fatal RCMP shooting of Maple Ridge, B.C., man with schizophreniaThe inquest into the death of a Maple Ridge, B.C., man at the hands of the RCMP began Monday in the Burnaby coroners’ court.
-
Alberta invests $7.5M to expand Red Deer Regional Airport servicesThe provincial government announced an investment of $7.5 million to expand services and infrastructure at the Red Deer Regional Airport.
-
-
Stressed at the state of the world? Here’s how to copeBetween the war in Ukraine, the pandemic, and the ongoing inquiry into the mass shooting in Nova Scotia, some Maritimers are feeling anxious — and new data suggests they’re not alone.
-
Kitchener teen wanted on robbery and weapons chargesWaterloo regional police have issued a warrant for a 15-year-old Kitchener teen in connection to an investigation involving several weapons and robbery offenses.
-
Thousands of customers without power in the Maples: Manitoba HydroManitoba Hydro said thousands of customers in northwest Winnipeg are without power Monday night.