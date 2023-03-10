Canada’s best university basketball teams compete in Halifax for national championships

This weekend marks the return of the U Sports Final 8 basketball championships for the first time since 2019.

From the University of Victoria to UPEI to the host St. FX, the championships are a national event.

Eight teams will play 11 games over the three-day event.

“I’m coming to all the games,” said Joe Chapman, who’s visiting from Alberta.

“I love basketball. I go to the U of A [University of Alberta] games. My kids went to U of A so I go to those games when I’m in Edmonton.”

Though no Albertan teams made it to the tournament, Chapman, who grew up in Halifax, has come home to take it all in.

“It’s a tradition for sure,” He said. “[I] love it."

Players recognize the tradition too.

“I’ve heard the crowd is crazy. I’ve heard it’s a great environment to play in,” said Kevin Otoo, a guard for the University of Ottawa.

“It’s a hard environment to play in, especially if you’re playing the host team, but I think it’s just fun.”

��MBB / QF 2: OTOO AGAIN with three for Ottawa!!



��BBM/ QF 2: OTOO inscrit trois points!@uOttawaGeeGees : 74@Wesmenathletics : 52 pic.twitter.com/vR1PbKKlAp

The women’s championships are also in Nova Scotia. For the first time, Sydney is hosting the event.

“It was a full house,” said Bower. “It was a great environment and they sold out the entire tournament.”

The Scotiabank Centre is nearing a sellout for Friday’s games when St. FX and UPEI will hit the floor for their first games.

The X-Men will play Queen’s, while The Panthers will tip-off against the number one seed, Victoria Vikes.

�� Some of the best snaps from Day 1 of the 2023 U SPORTS Women’s Basketball Final 8 �� ⁰

�� Certaines des meilleures images de la première journée au Tournoi 8 Ultime de basketball féminin de U SPORTS 2023 ��#ChaseTheGlory | #ViserHaut pic.twitter.com/unG7De6UQc

John Bower, U Sports communications director, says the tournament has brought a buzz to the city.

“Getting in the hotel or even at the airport, the train station -- people know that the Final 8 is happening here in Halifax,” said Bower.