Canada's border restrictions to remain in place another month, at least Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says Canada’s international and U.S. border restrictions will be in place for another month, at least. CN makes rival bid to CP Rail's offer to buy U.S. railway Kansas City Southern Canadian National Railway Co. made a rival takeover offer Tuesday for Kansas City Southern in a cash-and-stock bid valued at US$33.7 billion. Peel Region police to investigate incident at Gravenhurst skate park between OPP officer and youth Peel Region police will take over an investigation into an incident at a Gravenhurst skate park involving an OPP officer and a young person at the request of the OPP commissioner. Sudbury police arrest two suspects in kidnapping and home invasion Two men were arrested after a kidnapping and home invasion in New Sudbury Monday and now face a list of charges including breaking COVID restrictions.