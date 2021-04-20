Canada's border restrictions to remain in place another month, at least

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says Canada’s international and U.S. border restrictions will be in place for another month, at least.

In a pair of announcements made Tuesday, Blair said that Canadian and U.S. officials have agreed to keep the border between the two countries closed to non-essential travel, as well as the existing restrictions on non-U.S. international travel into Canada will be extended until May 21.

As has been the case every month since the border measures went into place in March 2020, the restrictions on discretionary and non-essential travel have been extended, and more recently expanded, citing the ongoing health risks.

“As cases rise and variants of concern continue to emerge across the country, we will continue to do what it takes-for as long as it takes-to keep Canadians safe,” Blair said in a tweet.

