Canada's Dabrowski and partner Routliffe win U.S. Open women's doubles crown

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski claimed her first Grand Slam title in women's doubles Sunday when she and partner Erin Routliffe won the U.S. Open final in straight sets.

Dabrowski and Routliffe defeated Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia 7-6 (11-9), 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Dabrowski won mixed doubles crowns at the Australian Open in 2018 and the French Open in 2017.

The 31-year-old Canadian can now claim the U.S. Open among her Grand Slam titles, this time in women's doubles.

Routliffe was born in New Zealand, but grew up in Caledon, Ont., and she previously competed for Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2023.