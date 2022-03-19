Canada's Damian Warner wins heptathlon gold at world athletics indoor championships
Staff
The Canadian Press
Canada's Damian Warner won heptathlon gold on Saturday at the world athletics indoor championships.
His time of two minutes 39.56 seconds in the 1,000 metres gave him an overall total of 6,489 points.
Switzerland's Simon Ehammer took silver (6,363) and Australia's Ashley Moloney won bronze (6,344).
Warner, who won Olympic gold in the decathlon last year in Tokyo, was third in the 1,000.
The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., finished first in the 60 metres, long jump and the 60-metre hurdles.
He was fourth in shot put, ninth in the high jump and fifth in the pole vault.
Warner won heptathlon silver at the 2018 world indoors in Birmingham, England.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2022.
-
Spring snowstorm affects Edmonton roads, central Alberta highwaysWhile Sunday marked the first day of spring, a snowstorm affected motorists in central Alberta.
-
First official day of spring in Saskatoon begins with cloud and rainAfter a few days of melting snow under the sun, the first day of spring in Saskatoon brought rain clouds, making for a less than ideal Sunday.
-
Edmonton to examine working toward decriminalizing minor drug offencesA city council committee will examine the decriminalization of illegal drugs to help reduce the number of drug poisoning deaths.
-
Senators trade Nick Paul to Tampa BayThe Senators announced Paul was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round draft pick in 2024.
-
'I'm ready for it': northern Ontario MP seeks Conservative leadershipA northern Ontario MP has officially put his name forward to run for the leadership of Canada's Conservative Party.
-
Guelph United FC playing in main draw of Canadian ChampionshipA soccer team from the Waterloo-Wellington area will be playing in the main draw of the Canadian Championship in May.
-
Former UVic soccer star who inspired cancer fundraiser has diedMackenzie Rigg, a University of Victoria alumnus who helped raise more than $120,000 for brain tumour research after being diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in August 2020, has died.
-
Rocking for Ukraine: Raising funds to help a country at warA benefit concert for Ukraine kicked off Sunday in Whitney Pier, N.S. The event is being held in a maritime community where Ukrainian culture and connections run deep.
-
CP Rail work stoppage causes crippling effect to Canada’s economyA work stoppage at CP Rail is causing major disruptions to an already beleaguered supply chain as the union and company are blaming each other with no new deal in sight.