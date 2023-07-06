Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu advance at Wimbledon

Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu advanced Thursday at Wimbledon on a mixed day for Canadian players at the All England Club.

Shapovalov, the No. 26 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated Gregoire Barrere of France 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7) in second-round men's singles play. He needed one hour 52 minutes to complete the victory.

He'll next face British wild-card entry Liam Broady, who upset fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway in five sets.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., opened with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Hungary's Anna Bondar. The 50th-ranked Canadian will face 26th-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in the second round.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., lost their respective second-round singles matches while Ottawa's Gabriel Dabrowski fell in women's doubles.

Raonic dropped a 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-4 decision to 16th-seeded American Tommy Paul. Caroline Garcia of France beat Fernandez 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

American Lauren Davis and Rosalie Van Der Hoek of the Netherlands topped Dabrowski and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-4, 6-0 in first-round play.

Dabrowski, Andreescu and Fernandez are all entered in the mixed doubles competition, which has yet to begin. Fernandez is also scheduled to partner with American Taylor Townsend on Friday for a first-round women's doubles match against Americans Alycia Parks and Peyton Stearns.

Many matches were suspended or postponed over the first few days of the Grand Slam event due to wet weather.

