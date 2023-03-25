iHeartRadio

Canada's Einarson falls 8-5 to Norway in women's curling world championship semis


Kerri Einarson, Canada, in action during the match between Norway and Canada during the semi finals of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Saturday March 25, 2023. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP)

SANDVIKEN, Sweden - Canada's Kerri Einarson fell 8-5 to Norway's Marianne Roervik in the world women's curling championship semifinals on Saturday.

Einarson entered the contest having defeated Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 6-4 in extra ends earlier Saturday in a qualification game.

The Canadian rink will face host Sweden in Sunday's bronze-medal game. Sweden dropped an 8-4 decision to Switzerland in the other semifinal.

Down 1-0 following the opening end, Einarson responded with a two-point third end to take the lead. However, Roervik swiftly responded with three in the following end to give Norway a 4-2 edge.

Einarson knotted the contest with a point in each of the next two ends before exchanging singles in the seventh and eighth.

With the score tied at 5-5, Roervik scored three in the ninth to take a considerable advantage before Canada conceded in the final end.

(The Canadian Press)

