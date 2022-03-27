Canada's Einarson wins bronze at world women's curling championship
Canada's Kerri Einarson claimed the bronze medal at the world women's curling championship on Sunday with an 8-7, extra-end win over Sweden's Anna Hasselborg.
Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni and South Korea EunJung Kim were scheduled to play for gold later in the day.
Einarson dropped a 9-6 decision to Kim in Saturday's semifinal.
The Canadians rebounded to beat one of the world's best teams and step on the medal podium.
Hasselborg, ranked third in the world, won Olympic gold in 2018 and earned bronze last month in Beijing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022.
Canada wins Bronze at the #WWCC2022!!!
What a game from @EinarsonTeam today. pic.twitter.com/4oc4QEy616
-
Complete list of 2022 Oscar winnersThe 94th Academy Awards kicked off with Beyonce, a string of awards handed out off-camera to Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic "Dune" and a trio of Oscars hosts in Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.
-
Edmonton firefighting gear featured in Ukrainian conflict coverageA firefighter in Ukraine wearing personal protective equipment, or bunker gear, emblazoned with Edmonton, was recently featured on international news coverage.
-
75-year-old man critically injured in Scarborough assault dies in hospital; suspect arrestedA man critically injured in an assault in Scarborough earlier this month has died, Toronto police say.
-
More B.C. oysters recalled due to norovirusAnother company has recalled several varieties of oysters harvested in B.C. due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada announced Sunday.
-
Scheifele scores twice, including overtime winner in Winnipeg's 2-1 win over ArizonaMark Scheifele scored twice, including the winner with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.
-
Nipissing U women win silver at CIS hockey finalsNipissing University’s Lady Lakers made history Sunday afternoon bringing home its first ever national medal
-
'Hopefully we can make a difference': Performers at MacEwan University show support for UkraineMacEwan University’s Fine Arts and Communications program is donating 100 per cent of its ticket sales from every performance to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation until the end of the 2022 winter term.
-
Back to school: Masks no longer required when B.C. teachers and students return from spring breakOn Monday, B.C. students and teachers will head back to class after spring break without a mask mandate in schools.
-
Canadian soccer influencing future generationsTeam Canada defeated Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday, sending them to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.