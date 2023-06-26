Canada's Farm Show claims success after 22,000 visitors recorded

Organizers are describing Canada’s Farm Show as a success after 22,000 people were recorded visiting the annual event in Regina.

A release from the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) claimed that the 2023 iteration of the show saw a 20 per cent increase in attendance from last year.

“The enhanced programming supports our pillars of innovation, education, and collaboration,” Kirk Westgard, VP of Agriculture at REAL said in a news release.

“Our new initiatives and returning ones ensure there is something for everyone. We are building on the agtech revolution happening in the sector and are looking to new areas such agri-value and careers.”

Running from June 20 to June 22, the three-day event featured showcases of all things agriculture from 350 exhibitors, with a spotlight on agtech with the event’s 24 Hour Startup competition.

A total of 33 teams were able to pitch their agtech ideas to an expert panel from across the country.

The three winners of the competition were given innovations awards.

They included:

Accusampler UltraMT by VeriGrain

Binhalo by Adaptive Agriculture Solutions Inc.

InputsPro, invented by Kristen Timmerman of InputsPro Inc.

The show also saw 115 international visitors from 70 countries across the globe, the release said.

Organizers say that $81 million in sales were secured during the three-day run of the event.

A total of $19.2 million in economic impact is expected for the Regina area.