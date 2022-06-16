Canada's Farm Show making full return in 2022

Canada’s Farm Show will make a full return in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented an in-person event the past two years.

The show will go from Tuesday until Thursday next week at Evraz Place in Regina.

“It’s been three years since we’ve been able to do this in person, so we’re excited to be able to throw open the doors to 35,000 visitors, 500 exhibitors and international buyers from over 50 countries,” Mark Rathwell, manager of communications and public relations for Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), said.

Rathwell said the entire show will be indoors this year, a change from previous years.

“We’re excited. We are the heartbeat of agriculture in this country and it’s time for us to get out of the dirt, get back to that face-to-face interaction and commerce and sharing of ideas,” Rathwell said.

Admission will be $15 for an advance show pass which can be bought online, or $20 on the day of the event.

Children ages 12-17 are $10 for advanced admission or $15 for walk-up.

Kids under 12 are free.